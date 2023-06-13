Back to top

Oracle (ORCL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) reported $13.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. EPS of $1.67 for the same period compares to $1.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.74 billion, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cloud services and license support: $9.37 billion versus $9.51 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.1% change.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $850 million compared to the $831.59 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $1.47 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75.9%.
  • Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license: $2.15 billion versus $2.31 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change.
Shares of Oracle have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

