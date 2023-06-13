Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) is an investment holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 24.6% downward over the last 60 days.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (BHKLY - Free Report) is an investment holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH - Free Report) is a diversified financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


