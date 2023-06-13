Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 13, 2023

  • Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) fell 2% as energy prices declined.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) rose 1.6% as the market continued to observe a tech rally.
  • Nasdaq, Inc.’s (NDAQ - Free Report) shares plunged 11.8% after the exchange said it would buy software firm Adenza in a $10.5 billion deal.
  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) jumped 6.3% after it was reported that the chipmaking giant would secure EU antitrust approval for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of VMware, Inc. (VMW - Free Report) .

Published in

communications oil-energy tech-stocks