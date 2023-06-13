Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Riskified (RSKD) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Riskified (RSKD - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. RSKD recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

RSKD has rallied 5.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests RSKD could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider RSKD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on RSKD for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today