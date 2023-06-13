We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
T. Rowe Price's (TROW) May AUM Declines 1% on Weaker Markets
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) for May 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,346 billion represented a 1% decrease from the previous month, impacted by unfavorable market returns.
TROW experienced net outflows of $9.6 billion during the month.
At the end of the reported month, equity products, accounting for $697 billion, were down marginally on a sequential basis. Multi-asset products of $434 billion decreased by 1% sequentially. Fixed-income products including the money market constituted $170 billion, down 1% from the prior month. It registered $363 billion in target date retirement portfolios which decreased 1% sequentially.
Additionally, TROW’s alternative products aggregated $45 billion, remaining flat sequentially.
A diversified business model, broadening distribution reach and improving client partnerships through buyouts are expected to aid TROW’s long-term growth. However, increased dependence on investment advisory fees is concerning, as market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities might hurt this revenue source. Also, rising expenses might hinder bottom-line growth.
Over the past three months, shares of T. Rowe Price have gained 3.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
T. Rowe Price currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $77.9 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflected a decrease of 3.8% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $2.4 billion, net outflows of $461 million and distributions of $181 million led to the decline.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $32.1 billion at the end of May 2023, falling 3.5% from the April-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported AUM of $154.8 billion for May 2023. This reflected a 1.8% decrease from $157.6 billion reported as of Apr 30, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of May, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM declined 4.1% from the April level to $27.8 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $14.6 billion decreased 3.1%. However, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM remained almost flat to $11.5 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.9% to $14.8 billion.