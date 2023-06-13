JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Secures Deal With Mob Entertainment

JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s ( JAKK Quick Quote JAKK - Free Report) costume division, Disguise, has reached a multiyear licensing deal with Mob Entertainment for North America and EMEA. The deal will help to design, develop and manufacture costumes and costume accessories for the episodic horror survival game, Poppy Playtime. Tara Cortner, president and GM of Disguise said, “As the popularity of this genre continues to surge, we are thrilled to be a part of it. Our passion lies in developing costumes that bring kids, adults and fans into the world of their favorite characters. Poppy Playtime is sure to be a hit this year.” Over the last few years, Disguise has witnessed robust growth in both international and domestic markets. The company’s Disguise costume business is likely to perform well in 2023. Disguise imaginative and cutting-edge products are available to customers across the world. This multiyear partnership will help JAKK to drive the segment’s revenues. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of JAKK have gained 28.8% in the past six months compared with the
industry’s increase of 6.2%. Increased Focus on Licensing Partnerships
Since the beginning of 2017, JAKKS Pacific has entered into multiple licensing agreements across varied product lines, which hit stores throughout the year. The company’s licensing partners are responsible for some of the most popular intellectual properties in the world including The Walt Disney Company, Marvel, Pixar, DC Comics, Warner Bros., NBC Universal and many others.
