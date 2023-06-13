We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Invesco's (IVZ) May AUM Rises Marginally on Net Inflows
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for May 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,487.6 billion represented a marginal increase from the previous month.
Invesco's AUM balance was not materially impacted by market returns. Money market net inflows were $9.1 billion and non-management fee-earning net inflows stood at $2.3 billion in May. The company experienced net long-term outflows of $2.2 billion. Owing to foreign exchange rate movements, AUM decreased $6.2 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through May 31 was $1,476.5 billion and preliminary average active AUM came in at $996.4 billion.
At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $702.9 billion, marginally up from the previous month. Further, Money Market AUM improved 3.9% from the prior-month end to $221.2 billion.
Fixed Income AUM of $319.3 billion was slightly down. Alternatives AUM was 2.5% down to $180.9 billion. Balanced AUM for May was $63.3 billion, falling 5.5% from the April 2023-end.
Invesco’s strong global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for growth. However, despite the cost-saving efforts, the company’s expenses have been increased, which will likely hurt profitability.
Over the past three months, shares of Invesco have lost 1.8% against the 7.1% rise of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $77.9 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 3.8% from the prior-month level. Although CNS reported a market appreciation of $2.4 billion, net outflows of $461 million and distributions of $181 million led to the decline of AUM.
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported a total AUM of $89.6 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflected a decrease of 2% from the prior-month level. The decline was due to a negative market move of $2.2 billion, partially offset by total net inflows of $325 million.
WT, in May, recorded inflows from U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, fixed income, alternatives and leveraged and inverse strategies of $158 million, $558 million, $115 million, $315 million, $4 million and $44 million, respectively. These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency and cryptocurrency of $860 million and $10 million, respectively.