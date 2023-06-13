Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Invesco's (IVZ) May AUM Rises Marginally on Net Inflows

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for May 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,487.6 billion represented a marginal increase from the previous month.

Invesco's AUM balance was not materially impacted by market returns. Money market net inflows were $9.1 billion and non-management fee-earning net inflows stood at $2.3 billion in May. The company experienced net long-term outflows of $2.2 billion. Owing to foreign exchange rate movements, AUM decreased $6.2 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through May 31 was $1,476.5 billion and preliminary average active AUM came in at $996.4 billion.

At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $702.9 billion, marginally up from the previous month. Further, Money Market AUM improved 3.9% from the prior-month end to $221.2 billion.

Fixed Income AUM of $319.3 billion was slightly down. Alternatives AUM was 2.5% down to $180.9 billion. Balanced AUM for May was $63.3 billion, falling 5.5% from the April 2023-end.

Invesco’s strong global presence, solid AUM balance and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for growth. However, despite the cost-saving efforts, the company’s expenses have been increased, which will likely hurt profitability.

Over the past three months, shares of Invesco have lost 1.8% against the 7.1% rise of the industry.

 

Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $77.9 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 3.8% from the prior-month level. Although CNS reported a market appreciation of $2.4 billion, net outflows of $461 million and distributions of $181 million led to the decline of AUM.

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported a total AUM of $89.6 billion as of May 31, 2023, which reflected a decrease of 2% from the prior-month level. The decline was due to a negative market move of $2.2 billion, partially offset by total net inflows of $325 million.

WT, in May, recorded inflows from U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, fixed income, alternatives and leveraged and inverse strategies of $158 million, $558 million, $115 million, $315 million, $4 million and $44 million, respectively. These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency and cryptocurrency of $860 million and $10 million, respectively.


