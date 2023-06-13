We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PNM Resources (PNM) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
PNM Resources in Focus
PNM Resources (PNM - Free Report) is headquartered in Albuquerque, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of -4.41% since the start of the year. The power company is paying out a dividend of $0.37 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.15% compared to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.42% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.72%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.47 is up 5.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, PNM Resources has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.74%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. PNM Resources's current payout ratio is 54%. This means it paid out 54% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for PNM for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $2.71 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.74%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PNM presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).