Choice Hotels (CHH) Expands Its Extended Stay Brand Portfolio
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) continues to expands its Extended-stay brand portfolio with the unveiling of Everhome Suites Glendale, developed by HighSide Companies.
Nestled in a convenient location near Luke Air Force Base, Boswell Medical Center, State Farm Stadium and the Loop 101, the Everhome Suites Glendale is a four-story, 122-room hotel set to open in third-quarter fiscal 2024. With a modern and efficient design, it aims to cater to the evolving needs of extended stay travelers.
More Focus on Expansion
Choice Hotels relies on expansion in domestic and international markets. In 2022, the company awarded 590 domestic franchise agreements (up 11% on a year-over-year basis). The company's well-segmented brand portfolio, Everhome Suites, includes economy, midscale, upscale and extended stay. In 2023, the newly-introduced Everhome Suites extended stay brand experienced a promising start, generating significant interest among developers with 62 ongoing projects.
As of March 31, the company's domestic and extended-stay domestic pipeline reached 925 hotels (approximately 89,000 rooms) and 475 hotels, up 11% and 28% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The company's global pipeline increased 14% compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels, representing 988 hotels (over 96,000 rooms).
In the past six months, shares of Choice Hotels have dropped 0.5% against the industry’s 7.8% rise.
Choice Hotels currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:
