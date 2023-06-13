We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Western Union (WU) to Boost Remittance Support in Philippines
The Western Union Company (WU - Free Report) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Migrant Workers of the Philippines to provide remittance-related support for Filipino workers working outside the country.
The MoU is expected to bolster Western Union’s efforts to enable Filipino workers to send money back home utilizing its money movement network, which has a strong presence globally. The company’s vast platform capabilities include both digital and physical money movement networks.
WU and the executive department are likely to work together to improve workers’ awareness of financial services through different campaigns. According to the company, more than 10 million Filipino workers stay overseas, which signals the potential traffic that can move to WU’s networks.
The company stated that Philippines is fourth among the largest remittance-receiving countries, per World Bank. In 2022, Filipino workers sent $38 million back home in remittances.
The latest move strengthens Western Union’s relationship with the Department of Migrant Workers of more than two decades. The company is operating in the country for more than three decades. The move is also expected to enable WU to expand its presence to executive department sites in the country.
Western Union’s efforts to increase its presence in developing countries can position it for long-term growth. This can help the company reduce the adverse effects of suspending operations in Russia and Belarus.
