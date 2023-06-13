We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Beacon (BECN) Expands in Nevada With Silver State Acquisition
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) acquired Silver State Building Materials, Inc., a Gardnerville, NV-based business with expertise in residential roofing and complementary products.
Although the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, this addition will broaden Beacon’s footprint in the South Lake Tahoe and Reno markets.
Shares of Beacon gained 1.9% during the trading session on Jun 12, 2023.
Focus on Ambition 2025
The company currently has been focusing on its Ambition 2025 targets (announced on Feb 24, 2022) which emphasize operational excellence, above-market growth trajectory and accelerated stockholder value creation. The financial targets of Ambition 2025 assume that sales will reach $9 billion (8% CAGR) and $1 billion of EBITDA (10% CAGR), which would translate into 11% EBITDA margins (up 100 basis points from 2021).
As part of this initiative, Beacon has been focusing on business expansion through bolt-on acquisitions and divestitures. The company has expanded its branch footprint through the completion of four acquisitions and the opening of five new locations so far in 2023.
Shares of Beacon — the largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada — have gained 41.6% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 2.2% rise. The company has been benefiting from strategic initiatives and the successful execution of technology initiatives in the growing e-commerce platform.
