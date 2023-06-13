We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chubb (CB) Announces Share Buyback Authorization Worth $5B
The board of directors of Chubb Limited (CB - Free Report) recently announced a new buyback plan to buy back up to $5 billion worth of the company’s common shares. This program will be effective from Jul 1, 2023, and its earlier program will remain effective through Jun 30, 2023.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty (P&C) insurer, and it continues to witness robust premium revenue growth globally. The momentum is expected to continue, driven by its commercial business, consumer P&C business and International Life business. Better pricing, business growth, high renewal rates and other positives should help the company continue its effective capital deployment.
The insurer bought back $471 million worth of shares in the first four months of 2023. Apart from the recent share buyback approval, Chubb has been increasing its dividendfor the last 30 years. The dividend yield is 1.7%, which is better than the industry’s average of 0.4%. Apart from being attractive to investors, the yield also represents a steady income stream. Chubb’s superior underwriting discipline and sound capital structure should help shares bounce back.
Chubb’s past performance depicted a robust earnings picture. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missed once, with a surprise of 4.7%, on average.
Shares of CB have lost 12.1% in the past six months against the industry’sgrowth of 4.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
