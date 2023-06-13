We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) closed at $50.20, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino and resort operator had gained 11.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Caesars Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 106.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.87 billion, up 1.84% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $11.59 billion, which would represent changes of +108.31% and +7.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Caesars Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher within the past month. Caesars Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Caesars Entertainment has a Forward P/E ratio of 163.35 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.78, which means Caesars Entertainment is trading at a premium to the group.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.