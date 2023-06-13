We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Danaher (DHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Danaher (DHR - Free Report) closed at $241.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 4.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 4.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.1 billion, down 8.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.43 per share and revenue of $29.44 billion, which would represent changes of -13.88% and -6.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.23 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.92.
It is also worth noting that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday's closing price.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
