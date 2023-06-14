We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lithia (LAD) Buys 13 Car Dealerships From Priority Automotive
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) purchased 13 car dealerships from the Priority Automotive Group in Virginia to expand its footprint in the booming Mid-Atlantic region. The deal will add three Honda, two Chevrolet, two Toyota, one Ford and one Hyundai stores, as well as a few small stores, to the American automotive retailer’s portfolio. These dealerships are projected to generate over $1.2 billion in annualized revenues.
Bryan DeBoer, president and CEO, Lithia, said that these stores will not only help the company cultivate long-term relationships with their customers in the region but will also allow them to reap the benefits of Priority Automotive’s strong track record of customer retention and commitment to community involvement.
The acquisition of stores was funded using Lithia’s on-balance sheet capacity.
With this buyout, Lithia has acquired more than $3.2 billion in annualized revenues this year, setting the stage for another solid year of acquisition growth. Last year, the company generated more than $3.5 billion in annualized revenues.
Lithia is currently on an acquisition spree. In March 2023, it purchased Jardine Motors Group to cash in on the latter’s strong track record and market position in the United Kingdom. Jardine is expected to generate more than $2 billion in annualized revenues.
Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple income streams reduce its risk profile and position it for long-term top- and bottom-line growth. Despite current macroeconomic headwinds and industry challenges, the company believes that it is well placed to generate $50 billion in revenues and $55-$60 in earnings per share by 2025.
