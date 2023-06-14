We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ExlService (EXLS) Stock Rises 12% in a Year: Here's How
ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 11.6%, significantly outperforming the 3.4% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Factors Driving the Stock
The company posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last four quarters, driven by strong sales from new and existing clients.
ExlService continues to maintain long-term relationships with existing clients and attract new clients through its BPaaS and digital offerings. It focuses on increasing the depth and breadth of its services across clients’ value chains and geographies. This, in turn, is helping the company to strengthen its presence in spaces characterized by complex and diverse data-led processes.
ExlService remains focused on expanding its presence in both well-established and emerging markets, building its client portfolio in finance and accounting and consulting services across all its business segments. EXLS is strongly capable of applying digital technologies to enterprise processes and business priorities at every step of the client’s digital transformation journey, by integrating domain expertise with data, cloud, advanced analytics, AI and ML.
The company has a consistent record of share repurchases. It repurchased shares worth $68.5 million, $115.6 million and $77.8 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Such moves help instill investors’ confidence in the stock and positively impact earnings per share.
