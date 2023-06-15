We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT - Free Report) closed at $20, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate finance company had gained 16.36% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Mortgage Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $171.8 million, up 16.81% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $687.09 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.05% and +9.4%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Mortgage Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.77, so we one might conclude that Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BXMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.