New Strong Sell Stocks for June 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM - Free Report) is a digital platform solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 10% downward over the last 60 days.

Kubota Corporation (KUBTY - Free Report) is a machinery solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) is a credit-tech platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

