Jones Lang (JLL) Unveils Tech Solution to Meet Carbon Goals
To enable corporate real estate owners and investors to understand their carbon footprint and develop a data-driven investment roadmap, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) recently introduced decarbonization consulting services and purpose-built technology.
Designed particularly for the commercial real estate industry, the Decarbonization Strategy is powered by JLL's new software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology — Carbon Pathfinder — that provides investment planning insights to support carbon reduction goals.
Carbon Pathfinder, developed in-house by JLL Technologies, is capable of forecasting climate transition risk for investors and occupiers, enabling them to plan capital projects and evaluate the return on investment.
Moreover, it allows companies to assess performance against science-based targets, create actionable decarbonization plans and use data to inform prioritization and capital allocation decisions both at the portfolio and individual building levels.
With JLL’s latest introduction, organizations can follow a quick, step-by-step process to manage risk and unlock value on real estate portfolios across asset classes and geographies.
Per Guy Grainger, global head of sustainability services & ESG, JLL, “JLL has quickly grown our Sustainability Services business to over 1,000+ subject matter experts. Combining this local technical expertise with unique technology, we can effectively and quickly guide companies through their entire decarbonization pathway.”
JLL’s data-driven and experiential technology platform has been providing a competitive edge and leading to increased client engagements, poising it well for growth.
To boost its sustainable building capabilities, in July 2022, the company acquired Envio Systems, a Berlin-based technology company. With this buyout, JLL was able to solve its clients' problems better, faster and more cost-effectively.
Nonetheless, persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and a high interest rate environment have caused a slowdown in the capital markets due to restrictive underwriting assumptions and rising debt costs. This is expected to keep this Chicago-based real estate services company's transaction-based businesses under distress in the near term.
