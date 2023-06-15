Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 15, 2023

  • Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH - Free Report) fell 6.4%, after it reported an increase in medical costs in the second quarter.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) gained 2.3% after reports emerged about Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) planning to use the chipmaker’s new artificial intelligence chips for its cloud computing unit.
  • Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (UHS - Free Report) shares jumped 3.7% on rallying healthcare stocks.
  • Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) were down 2.9% as global energy prices fell.

