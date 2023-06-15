We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Motors (GM) Invests $632M in Fort Wayne Assembly
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) plans to invest $632 million in Fort Wayne Assembly to develop the plant for producing next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size light-duty trucks. This investment will consolidate General Motors’ industry-leading full-size truck business.
With this announcement, GM’s U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facility has committed more than $31.6 billion in investment since 2013.
This investment will strengthen GM’s U.S. manufacturing operations, which include over 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide. It also underscores the automaker’s commitment to providing a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles to its customers in the future.
The Fort Wayne Assembly has manufactured the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. Both trucks emerged as the best-selling retail full-size light-duty pickups in 2022.
The investment will be utilized to support new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas.
Since 2013, General Motors has announced over $2 billion of investment in Fort Wayne Assembly and Operations and $2.8 billion in Indiana manufacturing operations.
Moreover, BrightDrop, a General Motors startup designed to offer an integrated ecosystem of electric first-to-last-mile products, delivered 50 of its Zevo 600 electric delivery vans to FedEx Express Canada. FedEx has signed a deal with BrightDrop to buy 2,500 vehicles in the coming years. Among those 2,500 vehicles, FedEx has received 400 that are already operational in Southern California.
General Motors has a compelling electric vehicle and ICE portfolio and is in great demand for its quality full-size pickups and full-size SUVs. The auto giant targets EV revenues of more than $50 billion by 2025
