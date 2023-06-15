Here's What to Expect From Accenture's (ACN) Q3 Earnings

Accenture plc ( ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) is scheduled to release its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 22, before market open.
The company has a decent earnings surprise history with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missing on one instance. The average earnings surprise is 3.3%.
Expectations From ACN in Q3
The consensus estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $16.48 billion, indicating an upside of 2% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected uptick can be due to anticipated growth in Financial Services, Public Services and Resources segments.
Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise
The consensus mark for the Products segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.81 billion, indicating a 4.5% increase year over year. Revenues from the Communications, Media & Technology segment are likely to decline 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for the same is currently pegged at $3.28 billion. The consensus mark for the Health & Public Service segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3 billion, indicating a 2.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Resources segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.2 billion, indicating a 3.9% increase year over year. Revenues from the Financial Services segment are likely to increase slightly on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for the same is currently pegged at $3.1 billion.
Moving to geographical markets, revenues from North America are expected to grow 4.9% to $7.99 billion due to segmental improvements. The consensus estimate for revenues from Europe is pegged at $5.41 billion, slightly above the year-ago figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is $2.96 per share, which indicates an increase of 6.1% from the year-ago figure. The uptick can be due to the expected favorable demand and utilization situation mixed with disciplined cost allocation.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ACN this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is precisely the case here.
ACN has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Omnicom reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. OMC's earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%. Earnings per share increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3%. The top line increased 1% year over year. Equifax also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. EFX's adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share beat the consensus mark by 4.4%. However, the bottom line declined 35.6% from the year-ago figure.
Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5%. The top line decreased 4.5% year over year.
ManpowerGroup reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
MAN's adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3%. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
