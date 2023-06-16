T-Mobile (TMUS) Leverages Google Cloud to Augment 5G Use Cases

T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS Quick Quote TMUS - Free Report) has collaborated with Google Cloud to expedite the development of next-generation 5G capabilities. The global edge compute market is projected to experience substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of $155.9 billion by 2030. As one of the leading providers of 5G networks in the United States, TMUS aims to harness the power of Google Distributed Cloud Edge capabilities to unlock various use cases to support organizations with smart and innovative solutions and drive more value to their customers. Edge computing securely utilizes information, extends the cloud support to data sources and end users, delivers actionable insights and enhances overall productivity. The integration of 5G with edge computing facilitates the development of advanced industry-specific solutions through optimized management of all the network, compute, device and application components. It also features advanced support and management systems to maintain the optimum functionality of the infrastructure. This is likely to have various applications and has the potential to open up several opportunities across different sectors including retail, manufacturing, logistics and related industries. By utilizing Google Cloud, T-Mobile has created "magic mirror," an innovative interactive display in retail space that enriches users with real-time onscreen displays of interactive videos or essential product details like ingredients or instructions when they hold the product in front of the mirror. Google Cloud Edge customers will be able to leverage TMUS’ high speed and reliable 5G to use data-driven computing processes like computer vision. Through utilizing computer vision, manufacturers can enhance safety measures with continuous monitoring of equipment and enable personnel to respond quickly by sending alerts in the event of any issues or abnormalities. The partnership aims to augment the large-scale adoption of these innovations and accelerate digital transformation across industries. T-Mobile continues to deploy 5G with the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum from Sprint. The company is expected to provide 5G to 99% of the U.S. population. T-Mobile’s business plan is built on covering 90% of rural America with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than broadband. It plans to continue lighting up this 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are around 300 Mbps, with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. TMUS competes for consumers at all price points. Customers, including prepaid and Lifeline, have access to the same 5G network and services. Shares of the company have gained 4.7% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 15.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
