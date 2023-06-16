We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BP (BP - Free Report) closed at $35.38, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $62.89 billion, down 9.52% from the year-ago period.
BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $248.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.78% and -0.25%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.42% lower within the past month. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note BP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.8, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.