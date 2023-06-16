We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $185.71, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 4.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
PepsiCo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2023. On that day, PepsiCo is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.63 billion, up 6.97% from the year-ago period.
PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $90.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.51% and +4.94%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PepsiCo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PepsiCo has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.1 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.8, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.54 at yesterday's closing price.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.