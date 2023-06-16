We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Etsy (ETSY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) closed at $95.97, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 0.07% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Etsy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, down 19.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $620.98 million, up 6.12% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion, which would represent changes of -13.6% and +7.7%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% lower. Etsy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Etsy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.89, which means Etsy is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, ETSY's PEG ratio is currently 5.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.