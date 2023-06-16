We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed at $35.28, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 0.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, down 67.03% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.22 billion, down 40.14% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $13.41 billion, which would represent changes of -59.22% and -29.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.09% lower. Mosaic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09.
Investors should also note that MOS has a PEG ratio of 1.11 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.