We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dow Inc. (DOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) closed at $53.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the materials science had gained 2.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 69.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.83 billion, down 24.49% from the year-ago period.
DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $48.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -49.76% and -15.59%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.43% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dow Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.82 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.08.
We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.