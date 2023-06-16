We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nutrien (NTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) closed at $59.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 4.24% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nutrien is projected to report earnings of $2.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.21 billion, down 22.74% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $29.16 billion, which would represent changes of -47.01% and -23.02%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.16% lower. Nutrien is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Nutrien currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09.
Also, we should mention that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.