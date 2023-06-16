We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed at $27.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 2.68% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 3.42% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.73 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.
PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $7.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.77% and -2.23%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% higher. PPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note PPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.7, so we one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.