Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed at $1.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 31.95% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tilray Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $153.02 million, down 0.2% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.