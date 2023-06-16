We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sunrun (RUN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.08, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 22.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 366.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $613.95 million, up 5.02% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion, which would represent changes of -288.75% and +4.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.11% lower. Sunrun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RUN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.