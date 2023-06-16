We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Pan American Silver (PAAS - Free Report) closed at $15.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the silver mining company had lost 7.55% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Pan American Silver as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 466.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $658.73 million, up 93.48% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $2.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +433.33% and +54.58%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.05% lower within the past month. Pan American Silver is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Pan American Silver is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.96, which means Pan American Silver is trading at a premium to the group.
The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PAAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.