New Strong Sell Stocks for June 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) is a metallurgical products manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Equity Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 60 days.

Incyte Corporation (INCY - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

