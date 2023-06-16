We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Shows Reluctance Over Acquiring Braskem
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , the state-owned oil and gas company of Brazil, is not contemplating making a bid to acquire Braskem (BAK - Free Report) , per media reports.
PBR, which has a 36.1% share in Braskem, is reportedly unwilling to consolidate Braskem's $9.8 billion debt, as listed on the company's balance sheet. Hence, it is not making a bid to acquire the remaining stake in the business.
Although Novonor owns 50.1% of the voting shares of BAK and Petrobras 47%, the companies have entered a shareholder agreement that grants PBR the right of first refusal in any buyout offer. According to a Bloomberg report, Petrobras has no intention of exercising the right.
Petrobras, apparently, has not yet decided which of the two proposals would be best for Braskem. It is allowing Novonor and its creditors to negotiate with the bidders.
