FactSet (FDS) to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS - Free Report) is scheduled to release its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 22 before market open.
The company has a decent earnings surprise history with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missing on one instance. The average earnings surprise is 7.4%.
Expectations From FDS in Q3
The consensus estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $527.7 million, up 8% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected uptick can be due to the expected organic growth supported by an increase in client base and proper execution of sale strategies.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is $3.6 per share which indicates a decline of 4.3% from the year-ago figure. The decrease can be associated with the likely increase in costs.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for FDS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FDS has an Earnings ESP of -4.97% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings Snapshots
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%. Earnings per share increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3%. The top line increased 1% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share beat the consensus mark by 4.4%. However, the bottom line declined 35.6% from the year-ago figure.
Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5%. The top line decreased 4.5% year over year.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3%. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.
