Williams-Sonoma (WSM) PB Teen Reveals Largest Dorm Collection

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM Quick Quote WSM - Free Report) is driving growth through various strategic efforts in its e-commerce channel. In this regard, its portfolio brand — Pottery Barn Teen (PB Teen) — launched its largest dorm collection. This new assorted dorm collection can be shopped online, in-store and on the Pottery Barn Teen mobile application. The brand also offers a consistent and convenient Ship-to-Store option for easy pickup at any Williams-Sonoma’s retail locations across the nation. The new assorted collection features dorm bedding, bath, storage, and decorating essentials. The collection comes in a range of elegant styles, including a new romantic, vintage-inspired collaboration of floral dorm bedding and décor with the fashion brand, LoveShackFancy. The company is optimistic that the new collection will assist its customers in creating a quality, efficient and functional dorm living experience, as these are crafted with high-quality materials. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of WSM have risen 10.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks
Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s growth of 11.3%. Although the company’s shares have declined, its consistent retail expansion efforts, e-commerce growth initiatives and diversified product portfolio are most likely to drive growth in the upcoming period. Williams-Sonoma Rides on E-commerce Growth
Williams-Sonoma is one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the United States. Its innovative efforts have helped the company to drive e-commerce growth. The company’s investment in merchandising of its brands, efficient catalog circulations and digital marketing boosts revenues from the e-commerce channel. E-commerce penetration has been increasing, buoyed by its in-house tech platform, rapid experimentation program, content-rich online experience and marketing strategies. This provides WSM with a competitive edge over its peers, helping it to become the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer.
Williams-Sonoma is focused on enhancing customer experience through technology innovation and operational improvement. The company remains on track to invest nearly $250 million in fiscal 2023 for the long-term growth of the business, prioritizing technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support e-commerce growth. The company initiated its long-term growth plan with $50 million invested for capital expenditures in first-quarter 2023. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Yum China Holdings, Inc. ( YUMC Quick Quote YUMC - Free Report) , Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) and Chuy's Holdings, Inc. ( CHUY Quick Quote CHUY - Free Report) . Yum China currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). YUMC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 301.6%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 46.2% in the past year. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YUMC’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 19.7% and 89.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Chipotle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CMG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 64.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 14.1% and 33.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Chuy's Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1. CHUY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.4%, on average. Shares of the company have surged 100.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.9% and 27%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Image: Bigstock
