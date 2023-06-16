MedCerts, a subsidiary of
Stride's (LRN) MedCerts Unveils Healthcare Courses via Coursera
MedCerts, a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) , partnered with the online learning platform Coursera to launch its healthcare courses for learners around the world.
Of these courses, the new, beginner-level Specialization program in Medical Billing and Coding is now available to the more than 124 million registered learners on Coursera. LRN plans to introduce many other courses that will be completed in a matter of weeks and will incorporate MedCerts’ 12 Elements of eLearning in a digestible, accessible format.
Being an innovation leader in online career training in allied health and information technology, MedCerts has helped more than 55,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in these in-demand fields. It has also developed approximately 50 emerging online national certification training programs.
Recently, MedCerts joined Mason Center for the expansion of the healthcare education program in Tennessee.
LRN is highly focused on its business expansion strategy, especially in the healthcare division. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the healthcare sector is expected to grow by 13% from 2021 to 2031.
Stride’s Price Performance
Shares of Stride have risen 24.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s growth of 2.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stride is witnessing consistent strength in its Career Learnings segment, thanks to its growth strategy. In third-quarter fiscal 2023, total enrollment in this segment grew 60% from the prior-year quarter to 67,200 students. Also, enrollment in the General Education segment witnessed sequential growth of 3.1% to 114,600 students in the reported quarter, backed by the sustained demand for virtual options in the K-12 space.
In third-quarter fiscal 2023, total revenues of Stride were $470.3 million compared with $421.7 million in the year-ago period, courtesy of continued enrollment strength, an increase in revenue per enrollment and Adult Learning growth. Considering the growth momentum, the company increased its fiscal 2023 revenue guidance in the range of $1.805-$1.825 billion, up from the previous guidance of $1.775-$1.815 billion.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
LRN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
