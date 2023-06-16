We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) closed at $53.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 11.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United Airlines is projected to report earnings of $3.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 163.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.96 billion, up 15.25% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.13 per share and revenue of $52.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +262.3% and +17.74%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% lower. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note United Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.54, which means United Airlines is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.