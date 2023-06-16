We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $128.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 3.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$3.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 175.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $288.81 million, down 93.92% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.16 per share and revenue of $6.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -115.71% and -66.43%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.75% lower. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.