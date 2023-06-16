We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed at $43.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 10.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.92% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 98.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.31 billion, up 15.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $37.48 billion, which would represent changes of +101.08% and +17.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% higher within the past month. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Uber Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 867.2 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.09, which means Uber Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that UBER has a PEG ratio of 19.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UBER's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.