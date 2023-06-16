We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Dynamics (GD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $217.34, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 1.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.
General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.45 billion, up 2.84% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.66 per share and revenue of $41.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.86% and +4.98%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower within the past month. General Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, General Dynamics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.72, so we one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.