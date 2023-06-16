We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.01, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.64.
Also, we should mention that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Paper and Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.