Wabash National (WNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) closed at $26.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of truck trailers had gained 8.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 28.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.
Wabash National will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 186.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $751 million, up 16.84% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion, which would represent changes of +90.67% and +12.02%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wabash National. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Wabash National is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Wabash National is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.86, which means Wabash National is trading at a discount to the group.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.