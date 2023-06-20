Back to top

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth 1.1 I (EITMX - Free Report) . EITMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.49%, management fee of 0.41%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.45%.

Janus Henderson Global Life Science I (JFNIX - Free Report) : 0.77% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JFNIX is classified as a Sector - Health fund. Healthcare is one of the biggest sectors of the American economy, and these kinds of mutual funds provide a great opportunity to invest in this industry. With yearly returns of 10.45% over the last five years, JFNIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

TIAA-CREF SocialChoice LwCrbnEq Ins (TNWCX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.31%. Management fee: 0.25%. Five year annual return: 10.25%. TNWCX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


