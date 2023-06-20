Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) is a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 19.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Enerplus (ERF - Free Report) is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree (DLTR - Free Report) is an operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise and other assortments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) - free report >>

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy retail