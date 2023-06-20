DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD Quick Quote DD - Free Report) is presenting aerospace solutions at the International Paris Air Show, which is taking place from Jun 19-25 at Le Bourget, located outside Paris. The company will highlight a diverse range of products, such as materials for space exploration and satellite applications. The innovative team at DuPont's Silicon Valley Innovation Center will unveil a distinctive satellite model. This satellite model shows the breadth of unique solutions made possible by DuPont materials. The company also showcases its DuPont Oasis brand of aircraft wire insulations, which has been demonstrated to be reliable since its launch in the 1990s. The latest DuPont Oasis FCC film is designed to resist more than 1,000 volts, an essential feature as the industry moves toward aircraft electrification and the expansion of advanced air mobility. DuPont's trusted product portfolio offers a wide range of performance advantages, from commercial aviation to space exploration and satellites. Longer life, lighter weight and higher temperature composites and plastics boost the performance of aircraft engines and nacelles, electric motors, power electronics, battery components and wire & cable. DuPont aerospace solutions are now utilized on a wide range of commercial and military aircraft and are mandated by the majority of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Shares of DuPont have gained 22% over the past year compared with 8.9% rise of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DuPont (DD) Presents High-Performance Solutions at Paris Air Show
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD - Free Report) is presenting aerospace solutions at the International Paris Air Show, which is taking place from Jun 19-25 at Le Bourget, located outside Paris. The company will highlight a diverse range of products, such as materials for space exploration and satellite applications.
The innovative team at DuPont's Silicon Valley Innovation Center will unveil a distinctive satellite model. This satellite model shows the breadth of unique solutions made possible by DuPont materials. The company also showcases its DuPont Oasis brand of aircraft wire insulations, which has been demonstrated to be reliable since its launch in the 1990s. The latest DuPont Oasis FCC film is designed to resist more than 1,000 volts, an essential feature as the industry moves toward aircraft electrification and the expansion of advanced air mobility.
DuPont's trusted product portfolio offers a wide range of performance advantages, from commercial aviation to space exploration and satellites. Longer life, lighter weight and higher temperature composites and plastics boost the performance of aircraft engines and nacelles, electric motors, power electronics, battery components and wire & cable. DuPont aerospace solutions are now utilized on a wide range of commercial and military aircraft and are mandated by the majority of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).
Shares of DuPont have gained 22% over the past year compared with 8.9% rise of its industry.
The company, in May, said that it now sees net sales for 2023 to be $12,300-$12,500 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2023 are forecast to be $3.55-$3.70.
For second-quarter 2023, the company sees net sales of roughly $3,020 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter is projected at roughly 84 cents.
DuPont also envisions sustained strength in water, automotive, aerospace and healthcare in the remainder of 2023. The company, however, sees weakness in electronics and channel inventory destocking in the near term.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) , ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) and Linde plc (LIN - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings for KOP is currently pegged at $4.40, implying year-over-year growth of 6.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.64%, on average. KOP has gained around 55.3% in a year.
ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings for ATI is currently pegged at $2.24, suggesting year-over-year growth of 12.56%. ATI shares have surged roughly 75.3% in the past year.
Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days. Linde beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9% on average. The stock has gained roughly 29.1% in the past year.