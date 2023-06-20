Back to top

Company News for Jun 20, 2023

  • Shares of Adobe Inc. ((ADBE - Free Report) ) gained 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $3.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 per share.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s ((SPCE - Free Report) ) shares soared 16.5% after the company announced that it would start offering space flights this month.
  • Shares of iRobot Corporation ((IRBT - Free Report) ) surged 21.2% after the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said that it has cleared Amazon.com, Inc.’s ((AMZN - Free Report) ) planned $1.7 billion acquisition of the company.
  • Microsoft Corporation’s ((MSFT - Free Report) ) shares declined 0.4% on the broader tech slump.

