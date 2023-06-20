We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell (HON) Introduces Digital Prime for Efficient Testing
Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) has introduced a cloud-based digital twin — Digital Prime — for tracking, managing and testing process control changes and system modifications.
Honeywell’s Digital Prime, which is a cost-effective solution, provides accurate test results and reduces reactive maintenance. It offers superior quality control for managing changes, running factory acceptance tests and improving project execution and training without disrupting the production system.
Companies catering to oil & gas, sheet manufacturing, and chemicals industries can use HON’s Digital Prime platform to test modifications during a planned shutdown to reduce the chances of a rework. The Digital Prime solution addresses security breaches by providing a "lab system as a service" that constantly updates changes occurring in the production environment, thus providing a dependable digital twin.
Honeywell’s Digital Prime is equipped with secure cloud-based connectivity, a virtual engineering platform and built-in security protection. Customers across the globe can access this digital platform through its subscription service using multi-factor authentication. This platform will be available to HON’s customers in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Honeywell presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked industrial stocks are as follows:
Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have jumped 54% in a year.
Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.
Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.5% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 28.6% in a year.
Graco (GGG - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.
Graco has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 48.5% in a year.