Progressive (PGR) May Earnings Rise Y/Y on Higher Revenues

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) reported earnings per share of 18 cents for May 2023, up 17% year over year. The improvement stemmed from higher revenues, partially offset by higher expenses.

May Numbers in Detail

Progressive recorded net premiums written of $4.3 billion, up 16% from $3.7 billion in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were about $4.5 billion, up 19% from $3.8 billion reported in the year-ago month.

Net realized loss on securities was $35.3 million compared with the year-ago loss of $89 million.

Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 250 basis points (bps) year over year to 99.

Progressive’s operating revenues were $4.7 billion, improving 20.4% year over year, owing to a 19.3% increase in premiums, a 66.4% jump in investment income and 29.1% higher fees.

Total expenses increased 22.4% to $4.6 billion, largely due to 27% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses and 18.6% higher policy acquisition costs.

In May, policies in force (PIF) were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In its Vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment increased 14% year over year to 19.7 million policies. Special Lines increased 6% from the year-earlier month to 5.8 million policies.

In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto PIF increased 10% to 8.4 million, while Direct Auto improved 18% to 11.2 million.

Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 7% year over year to 1.1 million policies. The Property business had 3 million policies in force in the reported month, up 5% year over year.

Progressive’s book value per share was $28.17 as of May 31, 2023, up 3.6% from $27.18 on May 31, 2022.

In the trailing 12 months, the return on equity was 5.1%, having improved 1090 bps from (5.8%) April 2022. The debt-to-total-capital ratio improved 80 bps year over year to 28.8 as of May 31, 2023.

Price Performance

Progressive’s shares have gained 0.2% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 5.1%.

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) , RLI Corp. (RLI - Free Report) and Root, Inc. (ROOT - Free Report) . While RLI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Kinsale Capital and Root carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present.

Kinsale Capital has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last trailing four quarters, the average being 14.77%. In the past year, KNSL has gained 71.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $10.37 and $12.41, indicating a year-over-year increase of 32.9% and 19.6%, respectively.

RLI beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 43.50%. In the past year, RLI has gained 20.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 10.1% and 3.7% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.  

Root beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 18.24%. In the past year, the insurer has lost 71.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROOT’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 43.8% and 42.5%, respectively.


